Hindustan Times via Getty Images Former JNU student Umar Khalid speaks at a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent communal violence in New Delhi on March 3, 2020.

“How is it spelt? Could you spell it for me?” said Nargis Saifi, at the beginning of an awkward conversation about whether her husband Khalid Saifi believed in “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” a contested phrase used by a certain section of people to refer to a so-called ‘holy raid’ for Muslim domination over the Indian subcontinent.

Nargis isn’t the only one wondering suddenly what the word means.

“Umar is a non-believer. Everyone knows that,” said Sabiha Khanum, Umar Khalid’s mother, with an incredulous laugh. “How can he relate to something that is Islamic? This is not justified.”

A disclosure statement attributed to Saifi during the Delhi Police’s investigation of the Delhi riots says that he, a businessman, and Khalid, a political activist, are proponents of the controversial idea.

Disclosure statements are taken soon after an arrest, and do not have evidentiary value in a trial unless they lead to the discovery of new evidence. Defence lawyers in Delhi riot cases have contested the veracity of the statements attributed to their clients.

Rashid Kidwai, a political analyst and a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, wrote in 2019 that while there is little clarity on what ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ means, it has been invoked by a wide range of characters from Pakistani militants to Pakistan actor Veena Malik and, closer home, by news channel Times Now.

“Umar Khalid is ultra-Left. There is an open negation of religion and faith. Prima facie, it looks far-fetched,” Kidwai told HuffPost India over the phone. “The term is used rather recklessly, and as a convenient ploy to present certain people in a certain light.”

For the stunned family members of Khalid and Saifi, even talking about Ghazwa-e-Hind seems “beyond ridiculous”.

And yet, they are worried. At a time when the Indian internet is rife with disinformation and anti-Muslim sentiments, it may only take one irresponsible media report to snowball into countless WhatsApp forwards that firmly link these men with Ghazwa-e-Hind in the minds of millions of people.

In fact, Banojyotsna Lahiri who, like her partner, Umar Khalid, has a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), thinks that these statements read like they have been manufactured for the consumption of the Hindu right and those who would choose to believe and share the disinformation.

“It is ridiculous to us but it does have a currency and does have an audience,” said Lahiri. “It seems like a chargesheet has been written to cater to a right-wing audience. It doesn’t cater to any logical person or the courts.”

The chargesheet that Lahiri is referring to is for First Information Report 59 — FIR 59 — that says the Delhi riots were planned and orchestrated by the people who drove the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December, with Khalid as the mastermind. Students and activists in their twenties and thirties have been booked for terrorism and murder, incarcerated in crowded jails over the summer, and denied bail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the 21 arrested in FIR 59, so far, are Muslim. Most of the 53 people killed in the February riots in Delhi were Muslim.

The Delhi Police maintains it is carrying out an unbiased investigation into the Delhi riots, and that FIR 59 is just one of 751 filed in the case. But FIR 51 is crucial because it details who the police believe is responsible for the riots.

However, a careful reading of the chargesheet shows that it comes across like an investigation to prove that the anti-CAA protesters planned and carried out chakka jams, roadblocks. The statements attributed to accused and unnamed witnesses in the chargesheet are thick with alleged remarks made by Muslims against Hindus, suggesting that the Delhi Police see the anti-CAA protests as a Hindu-Muslim issue, an ultimatum to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi government, and not a protest against a controversial law that its critics said made religion the basis for granting Indian citizenship.

The chargesheet has a copy of a speech Khalid made at Amravati in Maharashtra on 17 September, which the Delhi Police says was a call for a violent storming of the streets and overthrow of the Modi government.

Khalid’s speech, which can be heard here, actually begins with a call to non-violence, while extolling the virtue of civil disobedience.