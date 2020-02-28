'All This Happened Under Police’s Nose': Chand Bagh Residents Struggle To Comprehend Violence

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Residents look on as police and paramilitary personnel conduct a patrol in the area between Maujpur and Jaffrabad, on February 26, 2020 in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — The Hindu area of Bhajanpura and Muslim quarter of Chand Bagh face each other across a wide thoroughfare running through the northeastern part of Delhi. After days of deadly riots, neighbourhoods that lived happily together for years are now divided by far more than a road. Mutual fear and suspicion have replaced generally cordial relations, a change that could make it harder to defuse tensions that have worsened during months of anti-CAA street protests. Some residents are trying to understand how a peaceful part of the capital became a battleground virtually overnight. By mid-week the main road was strewn with broken glass, bricks and the charred remains of destroyed cars. At least 39 people died in the riots, hundreds were wounded and buildings were torched in the worst sectarian violence in Delhi in decades. An uneasy calm had settled over the area by Thursday.

“I have lived here for 35 years,” said Santosh Garg, a Hindu who described a narrow escape on Monday when a mob of Muslim men set her house alight. “I have never had a problem, never had a complaint,” the 52-year-old told Reuters, referring to her mostly Muslim neighbours across the way. “I still can’t understand what happened.” Garg said she lowered her two grandchildren from a balcony and into the arms of police officers to get them away from the blaze. She herself jumped on to an adjoining terrace. In the Muslim quarter a few hundred meters away, Rubina Bano said she was at an anti-CAA demonstration when police fired tear gas to break up the protest and a Hindu crowd started throwing stones. Bano, who is three months pregnant, said she was beaten by police and needed 20 stitches in her head. Delhi police did not respond to requests for comment for this story. On Tuesday evening, the force issued a statement saying it was doing its utmost to control the violence and urged people to maintain the peace.