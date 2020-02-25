Live Updates: Delhi Violence Continues As Kejriwal Says 'Everyone Wants Peace'

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Demonstrators opposing new citizenship law throw pieces of bricks towards riot police and those supporting the law, during a clash in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Delhi continues to burn on Tuesday with report coming in of large-scale looting and arson, a day after violent mobs went on a rampage in north east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Wazirabad, Jafrabad, Seelampur and other places. So far 7 people have died and over 160 injured. A Delhi police head constable was among those killed. 1:06 pm: Everyone Wants Violence Stopped, Says Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, that everyone wants peace. Kejriwal said, “Everyone wants that the violence be stopped. The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city. ”

1:01: Shah Meets Kejriwal

12:40 pm: One More Brought To GTB Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

12:35 pm:Shah To Meet Kejriwal NDTV reported that Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lieutenant Governor and representiatves of political parties at noon over the riots. 12:20 pm: Visuals From North East Delhi

Delhi: Latest visuals from Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura, where violence and arson were reported yesterday. Police deployed in the area and section 144 has been imposed. #NortheastDelhipic.twitter.com/QhZ3wuKtZ6 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020