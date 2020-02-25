Live Updates: Delhi Violence Continues As Kejriwal Says 'Everyone Wants Peace'

Delhi continues to burn on Tuesday with report coming in of large-scale looting and arson, a day after violent mobs went on a rampage in north east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Wazirabad, Jafrabad, Seelampur and other places.
So far 7 people have died and over 160 injured. A Delhi police head constable was among those killed.
1:06 pm: Everyone Wants Violence Stopped, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, that everyone wants peace.
Kejriwal said, “Everyone wants that the violence be stopped. The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city. ”
1:01: Shah Meets Kejriwal
12:40 pm: One More Brought To GTB Hospital With Gunshot Wounds
12:35 pm:Shah To Meet Kejriwal
NDTV reported that Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lieutenant Governor and representiatves of political parties at noon over the riots.
12:20 pm: Visuals From North East Delhi
What Has Happened So Far
Riots broke out in Delhi on Monday as mobs went on a rampage through many areas of north east Delhi. Police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and lathicharge, said reports.
Photos and videos from the area, that continued come in over night showed shops burning, there were religious places that were set on fire by what seemed like Hindu mobs.
Several first person reports by journalists showed how even they were threatened by the mob and asked not to report what the Hindus were doing.
In Times of India Anindo Chattopadhyay writes, “A youth accosted me and asked, “Bhai, tu zyada uchhal raha hai. Tu Hindu hai ya Musalman? (Brother, you are acting very smart. Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?)” They threatened to take off my pants to confirm my religion. I then folded my hands and said I was just a lowly photographer. They then gave me a few threats, but let me go.”
Vijayta Lalwani writes for Scroll.in, “Several men in the crowd were armed with metal rods and sticks made of wood and bamboo. One man brandished a sword. The police stood 200 metres away, choosing not to act against them.”
Meanwhile, Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation was brought under control.
“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.