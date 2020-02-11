Delhi Election Results: How Anti-CAA Protests Sites Fared

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Women in Seelampur gather to hold sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Delhi, January 5, 2020.

As AAP seems likely to sweep the assembly elections in Delhi, a look at how the constituencies that saw anti-CAA protests in the last two months have fared in the poll results as of 2.10 pm on Tuesday

While Ballimaran recorded the highest polling of 71.6% in all 70 seats of Delhi, Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur were among seats that recorded some of the highest voter turnouts.

Seelampur — AAP’s Abdul Rehman won the seat by 36,920 votes over BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra.

The seat was previously held by AAP’s Mohd Ishraque, who won the seat in 2015 by over 27,800 votes.

Okhla — AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is leading by a margin of 36,970 votes ahead of BJP’s Braham Singh in the constituency which includes the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar areas. He had won the seat by over 65,500 votes in 2015. Read more

Mustafabad — BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, the incumbent MLA, is leading by a slim margin of 1,682 over AAP’s Haji Yunus. His margin for the 2015 win was just over 6000 votes.

Matia Mahal — AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal is ahead of BJP’s Ravinder Gupta with a huge margin of 46,912. The seat was won by AAP’s Asim Ahmed Khan last election.

Ballimaran — Incumbent MLA Imran Hussain has a lead of 34,579 votes against BJP candidate Lata. He won the 2015 election with a margin of 33,877 votes.

Tughlakabad — AAP’s Sahiram is leading with over 12,300 votes against BJP’s Bhiduri. Delhi police reportedly entered the protest area on the even of the election results and lathi-charged protestors, organisers of the Shaheen Bagh said.