Delhi Riots: How The Police Is Using FIR 59 To Imprison Students And Activists Indefinitely

NEW DELHI — On March 6, ten days after Delhi’s worst communal riots in a generation, Arvind Kumar a sub-Inspector of the Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch filed a complaint that would come to be known as First Information Report 59/2020.

In his complaint, Kumar claimed to have received information that the riots were a conspiracy planned by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student (JNU) Umar Khalid and his associates who had given provocative speeches, and collected arms and ammunition, while staging protests with women and children.

In the three months since it was first filed, FIR 59 has morphed from naming two people for four serious but bailable offenses of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, read with criminal conspiracy, into what appears to a roving witch-hunt against students and activists who protested against the Narendra Modi government’s controversial citizenship law in the months preceding the Delhi riots.

As things stand, FIR 59 now accuses at least 14 people, including Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student, Meeran Haider, a PhD candidate, and Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA graduate, and three other students, of some of the gravest offenses in the land including murder, sedition and terrorism. Their lives are caught amidst a series of FIRs, bail hearings, court orders, and incarceration in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIR 59 is one of 750 filed in connection with the Delhi riots, but lawyers say it is one of the most visible examples of how the Delhi Police, which reports to Home Minister Amit Shah, is using the riots as a pretext to place some of the Modi regime’s most charismatic and outspoken critics under indefinite incarceration.

The fact that FIR 59 now attracts the draconian Unlawful Act Prevention Act (UAPA) has meant that those protesting their innocence have summarily been denied bail. The police have refused to move against members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite widely circulated videos of them inciting crowds and leading angry protests chanting “shoot the traitors” has only added to the impression that the investigation into the riots is politically motivated.

The Delhi Police has said it is conducting an “impartial” investigation, and all arrests are based on “scientific and forensic evidence including video footages, technical and other footprints.”

Fifty two people were killed in the violence, according to the police, most of them Muslim. Media reports indicate the majority of homes and shops that were looted and torched belonged to Muslims. At least 14 mosques were damaged or burnt. No temple suffered a similar fate. On 7 June, the Delhi Police said that it had arrested 1,400 people, including 620 Hindus and 683 Muslims, and charged 510 people, including 205 Hindus and an equal number of Muslims.

When Safoora Zargar, a 27-year-old student of Jamia Millia Islamia, was granted bail in connection with another police case pertaining to the Delhi riots, but she was re-arrested that same day under FIR 59 and subsequently denied bail despite being heavily pregnant and her lawyer arguing that health complications meant she feared a miscarriage in jail.

Similarly, Ishrat Jahan, a 32-year-old lawyer and Congress Party member was first arrested by the police on 26 February in connection with another police case pertaining to the Delhi riots, and granted bail only on March 21. Yet the same day she was granted bail, the police re-arrested her under FIR 59.

In a bail hearing for Zargar, her lawyer Trideep Pais called it an “all encompassing” FIR in which students on the frontlines of protesting the Modi government’s controversial citizenship law, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or CAA, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), were made “pawns.”

The arrests begin

The first people arrested under FIR 59 were Mohammed Danish, Mohammed Ilyas and Mohammed Parvez Ahmed, members of the Popular Front of India, an Islamist organisation the police claims is responsible for fanning violence and funding the riots. The PFI is not banned in India.

At the time, FIR 59 was limited to rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, read with criminal conspiracy.

Mohammed Tahir, a Bengaluru-based lawyer, who is representing all three men in Delhi, said that his client is not the Danish mentioned in the FIR 59. And even though all the sections were bailable when they were arrested, Tahir said that Danish was in police custody for five days, and Ilyas and Ahmed for a day.

“This was completely illegal,” he said, asking why the police had asked a judge to keep them in custody when the sections were bailable.

At the bail hearing on 13 March, Tahir said, “I was not given a copy of the remand application but when the order for remand was granted, I requested for the copy. I realized that all sections are bailable offenses.”

Not only did Metropolitan Magistrate Prabh Deep Kaur grant all three men bail, she gave Investigating Officer till 17 March to file a written explanation as to why they were not offered bail when all the sections under FIR were bailable.

Tahir says the Delhi Police did not file that reply.

Instead, the sections in FIR 59 were increased from four to 18, including murder, attempt to murder, and sedition, four in the UAPA, four in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and two in the Arms Act.

Tahir considers his clients lucky that they were granted bail in FIR 59 before the UAPA was invoked in April. Those who were subsequently arrested under FIR 59 over the summer are still incarcerated.

“When they (Delhi Police) could not get anything on the PFI, they turned their attention to the students. They have not shown any connection between any of the accused to each other,” Tahir, the lawyer, said.

Rearrested

FIR 59 now includes members of the PFI, a former Aam Aadmi Party councillor who is accused in murder of a government staffer, the president of the Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association, a former Congress Party councillor, a social activist, six students, an MBA graduate, and a 27-year-old man who makes mops for a living in northeast Delhi.

Ishrat Jahan, a lawyer and Congress Party member, and Khalid Saifi, a businessman who was leading a campaign called United Against Hate, two people who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were arrested under FIR 59 on March 21.

Both had been previously arrested under FIR 44/2020 lodged at Jagatpuri Police Station on 26 February for rioting, obstructing a public officer, assaulting a public officer, and attempt to murder.

Jahan was first denied bail by Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta on 28 February, and then granted bail by the Additional Sessions Judge Manjhusa Wadhwa on 21 March.

Saifi, despite his lawyer Rebecca John alleging that he was tortured in police custody after he was arrested on 26 February, was denied bail by Judge Wadhwa who said that a co-accused had given a statement against him.

Sarwer Jahan said that her sister called her from Tihar Jail at around noon on 21 March and said the she was being arrested for murder under FIR 59. It was around four in the afternoon that she was granted bail in FIR 44, but now there was no leaving jail.

Referring to the case of the PFI members who were kept in police custody even when FIR 55 was only four bailable sections, Serwar Jahan said, “They were reprimanded a lot by Prabh Deep Kaur. I feel they added all these other sections just to cover up that lacuna.”

“When UAPA was invoked later (in April), Ishrat was never notified. It was only after 10-15 days, we were told when she was produced in court through video-conferencing from the jail because of the coronavirus,” Sarwer said.

On 30 May, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted her bail for 10 days to get married starting from 10 June.

“We submitted the guest list to the Delhi Police,” said Sarwer. “The wedding went well. It was just the family members.”