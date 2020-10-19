'Odd-Even Scheme Will Be Our Last Weapon': Delhi Govt On Air Pollution Control

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said implementing the odd-even scheme would be the “last weapon” to fight air pollution in the city.

“We have implemented the odd-even scheme several times in Delhi and it will be our last weapon. Odd-even is also a way to reduce vehicular pollution so right now we are completely focussing on this (‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’) campaign and if all other programmes don’t work then the government will think about implementing the odd-even scheme,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 15 October launched the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

Rai also said that the Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across the city to generate awareness about the campaign.

“From 21 October to 15 November, a ground-level awareness drive on ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will be launched at 100 traffic signals. We are in the process of appointing 2,500 environment marshals who will spread awareness about the campaign at these signals. It is an awareness drive, not an enforcement drive,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.