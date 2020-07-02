Delhi HC Directs Modi Govt To Publish Draft Of Controversial Green Law In 22 Languages

NEW DELHI—The Delhi High Court has directed the Narendra Modi government to translate the controversial draft Environment Impact Assessment notification 2020 into all 22 languages mentioned in the eight schedule of the Indian constitution, and publish it on the websites of the environment ministries and pollution control boards of all state governments by July 10 to ensure wider public consultation.

“We are of the view that it would be in aid of effective dissemination of the proposed notification if arrangements are made for its translation into other languages as well, at least those mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution,” wrote the two judge Delhi HC bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pratik Jalan in its seven page judgment dated June 30 which was released late on Wednesday evening.

“Such translations should also be published through the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India as well as on websites of Environment Ministries of all the States as well as those of State Pollution Control Boards, within ten days from today. This would further enable the public to respond to the draft within the period stipulated in this judgment,” the judgment also noted.

Records show that the Narendra Modi government published the draft of India’s most important law for environment clearances, the environment impact assessment notification, only in Hindi and English. Senior Counsel Gopal Shankarnarayan, who argued Tongad’s PIL before the judges, mentioned during the hearing that though the notification had been published only in two languages, it is proposed to have effect all over India and to several industries and comments have been elicited from all over the country.