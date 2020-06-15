Delhi HC Tells MCD To Pay Doctors' Salaries Citing Reports In 'HuffPost', Other Publications

HuffPost India Screenshot of the Delhi High Court gate from a video documentary about the setting up of the court prepared by the Mint newspaper.

NEW DELHI—The Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of reports published by HuffPost India and a few other news publications about doctors in two municipal hospitals in the national capital considering ‘mass resignations’ to protest three months of unpaid wages, and ordered the government to pay the pending salaries by June 19.

“The adjustment of the accounts can always be done at later stage but the salary is required to be paid on priority to the resident doctors. This arrangement has been made as a special case for the resident doctors keeping in mind the non payment of salary since March, 2020 considering the current pandemic situation,” a two judge bench of the Delhi HC comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan noted in its order given on Friday, June 12.

In the six page order, the court specifically mentioned four news reports—including one reported by HuffPost India—about unpaid salaries for doctors and said it is treating them collectively as a Public Interest Litigation, and asking respective authorities to respond to the concerns raised in them.

In HuffPost India’s report, published on June 11, this correspondent wrote, “At least three hundred resident doctors working in two large public hospitals in Delhi, one of which provides services to patients suspected of suffering from COVID19 and other serious ailments while the other caters to children and women, have threatened mass resignations if they are not paid their pending salaries within a week.”

The Delhi HC specifically referred to this as well as three other reports published in The Indian Express, The Hindu and ANI in its order on Friday and said, “The aforesaid news items are about the non payment of salary to the Resident Doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital situated at Delhi. Due to non-payment of salary for last three months, the resident doctors intend to either resign en masse or go on strike. The cognizance of the matter has therefore been taken by this Court and the news items have been treated as a Public Interest Litigation by joining the following authorities as party respondents.”

