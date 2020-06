After Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia temporarily took over the health, PWD, power and other departments that Jain was handling.

AAP MLAs Atishi (Kalkaji), Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar) have also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to PTI. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Delhi has a total of 47,102 cases of Covid-19 — 27,741 active cases and 1,904 deaths — according to the Union health ministry.

The Union Home Ministry, according to PTI, said from Thursday Covid-19 tests will be done with the new Rapid Antigen method approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research and Delhi will be given priority for these test kits. It said 169 testing centres have also been set up across the national capital.