The India Today Group via Getty Images Ola and Uber taxi drivers seen in a file photo at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Ola and Uber cabs will not be available in Delhi, the companies said after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the capital will be locked down from March 23 till midnight on March 31 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the lockdown, which began on Monday, no public transport will operate and Delhi’s borders will remain sealed. Essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue.

The Delhi government order stated that “no public transport services including operation of private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and e-rickshaws shall be permitted.”