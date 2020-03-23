What Does The Delhi Lockdown Mean?

ASSOCIATED PRESS Pigeons fly over a deserted street following a call for lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Delhi locked down from 6 am on Monday in view of the growing novel coronavirus threat. The lockdown will be in place till midnight on March 31. The announcement was made at joint press conference of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday increased to 30, Delhi’s health department said. These 30 cases include six people from outside the city— two from Kolkata and one each from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. Out of the total 30 cases, five were discharged, one died earlier and one migrated out of the country.

What does the lockdown mean? Transport: Delhi’s borders have been be sealed and no public transport will operate, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws. Services of Ola and Uber will also not be available till March 31. Inter-state buses, trains and Delhi metro services are suspended till March 31. While the Delhi government’s order says all domestic and international flights have been suspended, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said domestic flights to and from Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport will continue to operate and the airport will remain functional. Essential services: related to health, food, water and power supply will remain available. Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open. Services like print and electronic media, telecom, internet and the post will remain open. All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops , offices, godowns, weekly bazaar, etc. shall close their operations during this period. Restaurants are allowed to provide takeaway and home delivery. Persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown. DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services.