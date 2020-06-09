ASSOCIATED PRESS Delhi Lieutenant Governor Governor Anil Baijal, left, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a file photo.

NEW DELHI—The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's controversial order to restrict access to all hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi to "bonafide residents" of the national capital, was overturned by the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening. Kejriwal cited the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for imposing this restriction, but this was not the first time that the AAP government issued an order restricting access to healthcare services for non-residents in the national capital. Documents show that a similar attempt, though only limited to the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and for a certain category of services, was made by the Arvind Kejriwal led administration in 2018 against people who were not registered as voters in the national capital. It was declared unconstitutional by the Delhi High Court in a judgement in October 2018 after senior lawyer and health activist Ashok Agarwal filed a petition challenging the AAP government run GTB hospital's decision to restrict certain category of services to patients who are not voters in Delhi. In his order overturning Kejriwal government's directive, LG Baijal quoted a judgement given by the Delhi HC in response to Agarwal's petition to order that all those who are present in Delhi must be provided healthcare services.

HuffPost India spoke with the senior lawyer and health activist Ashok Agarwal to understand his views about the second attempt made by the Delhi government to restrict healthcare services.

THE PREVIOUS ATTEMPT “You are sowing seeds of division among people’s minds, provoking them and using it to pass an illegal order. This needs to be condemned,” said Agarwal about the AAP government’s June 7 order. “This is clearly against the 2018 judgement of the Delhi High Court”. In its judgement given on 12 October 2018, the Delhi HC held that, “Health care facility and its access to a citizen is a right available under the Constitution and Article 21 of the Constitution imposes a duty on the Government to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that every citizen has free and fair access to health facilities and treatment in a Government hospital. In fact, Article 21 of the Constitution not only imposes upon the State a constitutional obligation but also a legal obligation to ensure access to treatment, medicine and other facilities in a hospital.” It further noted that lack of financial resources cannot be a reason to deny healthcare facilities to those who need them. “It is also a well settled principle of law that non-availability of finance infrastructure facilities cannot be a ground to be put forth by a State to say that medical facilities cannot be made available,” a two judge bench of the Delhi HC noted. It also cited several Supreme Court judgements while emphasising and reiterating the point that “it is a well settled principle of law that right to health and medical aid so also medical care is a fundamental right envisaged under Article 21 of the Constitution read with Articles 39(e) and 41 of the Constitution.” “Living a life with meaningful and purposeful reasons and dignity is the mandate of the Constitution,” the Delhi HC noted.

https://www.facebook.com/SOCIALJURIST Advocate Ashok Agarwal who filed the petition challenging the Arvind Kejriwal government's order to restrict certain healthcare services to non-voters at the Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital in Delhi in October 2018.

According to Agarwal, the latest order by the AAP government to restrict healthcare services was drafted by following such a process that it sought to render this important October 2018 judgement of the Delhi HC ineffective. “They have tried to frustrate the order of the High Court by seeking suggestions from people in Delhi about whether it should be done or not. This is undemocratic because this way you can seek a referendum asking people if Delhi should be declared a sovereign state. Can you do it?” he said. When pointed out that the latest order cited extraordinary legal powers granted to the state government by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Agarwal denied the AAP government has any such powers. “Firstly, no such powers are there in those rules they have cited. They have cited it only to confuse people but these powers are not available to them at all,” said Agarwal. The veteran health activist added, even if the AAP government had such powers under the rules it quoted, “Those provisions can’t be above the constitution.” Agarwal said he was confident enough that the rules do not give AAP such powers and informed that, “I have gone to suggest private hospitals not to obey this order. Because the Supreme Court law says you can disobey any unlawful order.”

You are sowing seeds of division among people’s minds, provoking them and using it to pass an illegal order. This needs to be condemned. Advocate Ashok Agarwal