Delhi HC Stays Broadcast Of Sudarshan News Show That Targeted Muslims In UPSC

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the broadcast of a Sudarshan News channel show which targeted members of the Muslim community joining India’s civil services.

A single judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Centre, the Union Public Service Commission, Sudarshan TV and its Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, according to Bar and Bench. The order was passed on a plea filed by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The IPS Association on Thursday called the promotional video posted by Chavhanke a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.