Why Delhi HC Asked For FIRs Against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to take a “conscious decision” on registering FIRs against politicians who allegedly gave inflammatory speeches. The politicians included but is not limited to BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, according to Livelaw. The court ordered the police commissioner to watch the video clips of hate speech by political leaders and take a conscious decision. The matter will be taken up again on Thursday. A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh was hearing a petition by activist Harsh Mander who sought registration of FIR against politicians for hate speech and probe into “police inaction” during the Delhi riots, the Livelaw report said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Delhi police, said provocative statements were also made from the other side. “There are videos from all sides. Let the petitioner inform the court as to why he only chose three clips in a PIL. There’s selective public outrage based,” Mehta said, adding that FIR will be registered at an appropriate time. To this, Justice S Muralidhar said, “When is the appropriate time, Mr Mehta? The city is burning”.

