Delhi Govt Guidelines On Lockdown 4.0: Cabs And Buses Allowed With Restrictions

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After the Centre on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he announced the detailed plan for Delhi based on Centre’s guidelines.

According to a government update, Delhi now has a total of 10,054 coronavirus cases with 5,409 active cases.

Here is what Kejriwal announced on Monday:

What is NOT allowed:

-Metro services

-Schools, colleges, training institutes

-Hotels, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls

-Social, political, cultural or any public gathering

-Religious places or places of worship

-Spa and salons

Other announcements:

-Government and private offices can open, but work from home is advised

-Cabs are allowed with two passengers at a time

-Restaurants can open, but only for home deliveries

-Buses are allowed with 20 passengers. Every passenger will be screened before boarding the bus and transport department will ensure social distancing at bus stops

-Auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed with one passenger

-Car pooling is not allowed

-No activity allowed in containment zones