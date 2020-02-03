Delhi: Firing Outside Jamia University Is Third Shooting Incident In 4 Days

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in four days.

No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red scooty.

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.

*Jamia Coordination Committee* *Urgent* Firing has been done at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing Red Jacket and driving a Red Scooty having Vehicle no. 1532. No injury as far now. @ndtv @BBCHindi

Police said they had filed an FIR and were investigating the incident.

#Update : After receiving complaint, @DelhiPolice has registered an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 27 Arms Act against unknown persons. @IndianExpress , @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/WXNCZHPMqt

“We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty,” a student told PTI. “We have taken down the vehicle number and called police,” he added.

Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate no.5 of the university. 2 scooty-borne unidentified people had fired bullets at the spot. SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/EKlxQPBVum

Shezad Ahmed, a JMI student and resident of Zakir Nagar, told PTI they were not even allowed to protest peacefully. “We are not going to be deterred by such incidents. We will continue with our protest,” he added.

The Election Commission had earlier on Sunday shunted out Delhi’s southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal citing the “ongoing situation” in the area.

On Thursday, a minor had fired at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in the air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar, shouting ‘Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi, aur kisi ki nahi’.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, hate speech directed at Shaheen Bagh protestors in the Jamia Nagar area has become commonplace at BJP’s poll rallies.

Last week, Union minister Anurag Thakur egged on a crowd as they chanted “Goli maaro saalon ko”. BJP’s Parvesh Sharma attacked the protests at Shaheen Bagh, saying it would become a Kashmir-like situation in Delhi.