NurPhoto via Getty Images People vote in the legislative assembly elections in new delhi india on 08 february 2020 (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

“The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent,” a senior official in the Delhi CEO’s office said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 64.47 percent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.