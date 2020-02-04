Hindustan Times via Getty Images BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the Delhi assembly election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kapil Mishra, who chanted “desh ke gaddaron ko″ at a pro-CAA rally in December, from Model Town in the upcoming Delhi elections 2020. He will contest against Aam Aadmi Party’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Congress’s Akansha Ola.

Mishra led a march in Delhi on 20 December in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a video of him shouting the inflammatory slogan surfaced on social media.

Though the Delhi BJP had distanced itself from Mishra’s march and the resultant controversy at the time, several party leaders were later caught on camera encouraging the same slogan. BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur encouraged the it at an election rally in Delhi, after which he was banned for 72 hours from campaigning in the national capital.