Delhi Elections: 57 Names On BJP's 1st List, AAP Rebel Kapil Mishra Fielded From Model Town

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari after addressing a rally at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, on January 5, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the names of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi elections. The polling will take place on 8 February and results will be declared on 11 February for the 70-member Assembly.

The party has fielded Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra will contest from the Model Town seat.

The list was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.