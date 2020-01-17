Delhi Elections: 57 Names On BJP's 1st List, AAP Rebel Kapil Mishra Fielded From Model Town

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the names of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi elections. The polling will take place on 8 February and results will be declared on 11 February for the 70-member Assembly.
The party has fielded Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta from Rohini. Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra will contest from the Model Town seat.
The list was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
The party, however, did not name its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.
The Aam Aadmi Party had announced its list of candidates on Tuesday and Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi constituency. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been fielded from Patparganj and Atishi from Kalkaji.
(With PTI inputs)