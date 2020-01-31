Will Arvind Kejriwal Win From The New Delhi Assembly Constituency For A Third Time?

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the AAP party office on January 6, 2020 in New Delhi.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is looking to make a comeback for a third term in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections from the New Delhi assembly constituency in the capital.

He is contesting against Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal, BJP’s Sunil Yadav and BSP candidate Ramgulam.

While 668 candidates are in fray for the Delhi elections, 28 of them (the highest from any constituency) are contesting against Kejriwal.

Huffpost India’s Piyasree Dasgupta spoke to 9 people who attempted to file their nominations from the CM’s constituency but were rejected. All of them insisted that they wanted to fight elections of their own volition, and their act was a protest against the Delhi government as well as other political parties.