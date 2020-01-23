Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - JANUARY 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves during a road show ahead of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, at Badli on January 22, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

NEW DELHI — More than 80 people —several of them unemployed — attempted to file their nominations to contest the upcoming assembly election from New Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency. According to data available on the Election Commission website, 54 of these nominations were rejected, leaving 34, including Kejriwal, in the fray. The number of aspirants who wanted to try their luck in Kejriwal’s constituency was almost thrice that of the other seats. While the chief minister’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quick to allege a conspiracy, Kejriwal himself told ABP News that he was glad that so many people wanted to fight elections. “We had tea and chatted away for seven hours,” he told the reporter. The people of Delhi will vote to choose their next government on 8 February, and results will be announced on 11 February. HuffPost India spoke to 9 men and women who attempted to file their nominations from the CM’s constituency but were rejected. All of them insisted that they wanted to fight elections of their own volition, and their act was a protest against the Delhi government as well as other political parties in the fray — namely Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — for not being able to provide them with jobs. Except one, all these men and women had filed their nominations on either 20th January or 21st January, the day Kejriwal filed his. THE MEN All the prospective candidates we spoke to have listed their income as ‘nil’ or ‘not applicable’ in the nomination form, including that of their spouses or fathers and dependents. The form asks applicants to list their total income as shown in their income tax returns, which is mandatory only if your annual income is above Rs2.5 lakh. 25-year-old Niranjan Kumar has been trying to find a job for the past five years, but has not managed to find anything that assures a regular income. He said he has completed high school, but did not have the resources to pursue higher education. He has done odd jobs, including working as a domestic help for a few years before the family moved away. “I will do any job, and I have been trying to get any small government job but have not found anything,” he said. Ajay Krishan is 34 and has cleared his Class X exams and says he suffers from an eye disease which has damaged his eyesight partially. His 60-year-old father and 38-year-old brother both work as daily wage labourers at construction sites. “Kejriwal said he would find jobs for the youth, where are those jobs? Yes, there is a lot of free stuff like water but how will we feed ourselves with that? We need jobs,” Krishan said. He said he tried his hand at selling insurances and getting people loans for a bit and can do office work.

Sixty-year-old Virender Saxena too filed his nomination, only to be rejected like the rest. A man identified as his ‘relation’ said Saxena runs a ‘small business’ which was not doing too well. Neither Krishnan nor Kumar were impressed with the ruling BJP government’s track record on jobs either, but said they wanted to send Kejriwal a message that his voters are suffering. They also insisted that nobody had instigated them to file nominations. But how were they planning to fight an election without money? “If our nominations would have been accepted then at least people would come forward and give Rs5-10 to help us fight an election, isn’t it. They’d know one of their people is fighting for their demands,” Krishnan said, adding that he would fight an election against the BJP as well, given an opportunity. Both the men, said they were doing it for the ‘first time’, so filed the nomination on the last day when Kejriwal was supposed to. THE WOMEN Yashoda, the mother of a four-year-old child, also submitted her nomination from Kejriwal’s constituency, but hers was rejected because her paperwork wasn’t in place. Insisting that no one had asked her to file nomination papers, she said no political party — AAP or BJP — was doing anything for them. The 35-year-old said she has been unemployed for a few years now. Prior to that, she was working as a security guard at a government hospital under a contract with a private security agency. It was not a permanent job and the company hired them as and when they received contracts. “I have not got a call from them in the past two-three years after the first job ended. And when I worked there, a chunk of my salary went to middle men who help us get these jobs with these companies. So now I have no money,” Yashoda told HuffPost India. She said that Kejriwal had promised that he would put an end to the culture of middle-men, but people like her still have to go through them. “He has made hospitals, electricity, water free. Travelling in buses is also free for women, but without jobs, what will we eat?” she said. While the AAP government has been praised for its work in improving government schools, Yashoda said that she still faces a big problem because of school staff who do not care about children. “My son is three years old. One day, he urinated in his clothes because the toilet was engaged. The whole day the teacher did not care about letting me know or give him a change of clothes. He was wet all day. It happens to small children all the time, they could get fever and fall sick like this, there’s no ayah,” she said. Yashoda’s husband works as a daily wage labourer and has an erratic income.