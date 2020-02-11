Delhi Election Results: Twitter Users Make Fun Of BJP's Divisive Agenda As AAP Heads For Win

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards a resounding victory in Delhi, where voters have rejected the divisive campaign run by the BJP.

Latest numbers by the Election Commission show that the AAP is leading in 62 seats and the BJP’s lead has dropped to only 8 seats.

While the BJP had claimed it could form a government on the back of its communal campaign, they have only managed to increase their tally by around five seats from 2015.

Now, after the results, people are taking to Twitter to make jokes about the BJP and its leaders.

