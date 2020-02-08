How Shaheen Bagh's Women Voted While Keeping The Anti-CAA Agitation Alive

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the state assembly election, in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, February 8, 2020.

NEW DELHI — On a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. As the Delhi assembly elections were underway some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening. Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting said, “I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy”.

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wait for their turn to cast their vote at a polling station closest to the Shaheen Bagh protest in New Delhi,, Feb. 8, 2020.

Zaheeda Khan, another resident of Shaheen Bagh, said they decided to vote in batches. “The women here had decided a day before voting that some of them would go out for voting in the morning, while others will stay back for chores. The others will go in the afternoon and then come back to the protest site. “By the evening, we will be a full house again, all geared up to continue our protest,” she said.

Zahra Sheikh said they are determined to exercise their right to vote as it is crucial for a democracy. “We started our day knowing that it will be of double importance for us. We want to ensure that democracy survives hence, every citizen of Shaheen Bagh is voting,” she said.

The right to vote is prescribed under Article 326 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to vote to every citizen above the age of 18. Today, Delhi, please exercise your constitutional right. Choose wisely.#DelhiElections2020#NoCAA#WorldAgainstCAA_NRC_NPRpic.twitter.com/zKkmZjXSzA — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 8, 2020

In the meantime, the men from Shaheen Bagh filled in at the protest site when the women protestors were away completing domestic chores. Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “biriyani” remark, Mohammad Ayub, a resident, said they were voting to prove a point that they were not being served any “biryani”. Adityanath was served a notice by the Election Commission for his “Kejriwal is feeding biryani in Shaheen Bagh” comments.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Women leave after casting their votes at Shaheen Public School, the polling booth closest to the Shaheen Bagh protest, New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2020.