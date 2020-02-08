With voting closed in Delhi’s assembly elections, several news channels released exit polls.
Voter turnout was 59.08%, the Election Commission’s provisional figures showed as of 8.28pm on Saturday, down by roughly 7% compared to the polling percentage in 2015.
Hours before polling, the Election Commission on Thursday appointed Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer who has served in the EC, as a special general observer for the polls, Times of India reported.
Here are the numbers from each exit poll for Delhi:
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll
AAP: 59-68
BJP: 2-11
Congress: 0
Times Now-Ipsos Exit Poll
AAP: 47
BJP: 23
Congress: 0
AAP: 50-56
BJP: 10-14
Congress: 0
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero Exit Poll
AAP: 54
BJP:15
Congress: 1
Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll
AAP: 48-61
BJP: 9-21
Congress: 0-1
Sudarshan News (based on polling numbers till 4pm)
AAP: 44-48
BJP: 22-24
Congress: 0-1
ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll
AAP: 49-63
BJP: 5-19
Congress: 0-4
India News- NETA App Exit Poll
AAP: 53-57
BJP: 11-17
Congress: 0-2
NDTV’s Poll of Polls
AAP: 56
BJP: 14
Congress: 0