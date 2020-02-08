Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a road show campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Patparganj ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections on February 3, 2020 in New Delhi.

With voting closed in Delhi’s assembly elections, several news channels released exit polls.

Voter turnout was 59.08%, the Election Commission’s provisional figures showed as of 8.28pm on Saturday, down by roughly 7% compared to the polling percentage in 2015.

Hours before polling, the Election Commission on Thursday appointed Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer who has served in the EC, as a special general observer for the polls, Times of India reported.

Here are the numbers from each exit poll for Delhi:

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

AAP: 59-68

BJP: 2-11

Congress: 0

Times Now-Ipsos Exit Poll

AAP: 47

BJP: 23

Congress: 0