Delhi Assembly Election On Feb 8, Results on Feb 11, EC Announces

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering during an election campaign, at Durgapuri Chowk, on December 30, 2019 in New Delhi.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that Delhi will go to the polls on February 8 and the counting will be on February 11, 2020.

The model code of conduct will be applicable in Delhi with immediate effect, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The last date for filing nominations is January 21.

Around 90,000 officials will be deployed for the electoral exercise, Arora said, and 13,750 polling stations will be set up in Delhi.

The current Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s term ends on February 22.

Soon after the dates were announced, Kejriwal tweeted that the elections will be fought on the basis of work.