Delhi Covid Surge: No Plans For Lockdown, Says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressing media persons during a press conference on Delhi's sero-survey for coronavirus, at his official residence, on Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines on August 20, 2020 in New Delhi.

While India’s Covid-19 numbers have been dropping consistently, Delhi’s Covid-19 numbers have been on the rise. However the AAP government on Monday said that the third wave in Delhi was passed its peak.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI, “The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi.

He also said, “There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial.”