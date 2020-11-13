Delhi Records 104 Covid-19 Deaths, Highest In A Day

Adnan Abidi / Reuters A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 60,229 tests, including 19,752 RT-PCR, conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

NEW DELHI — Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a day pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said.

On Thursday, 104 more fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded, pushing the death toll in Delhi to 7,332.

The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16. Delhi recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday, 79 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection rose to 43,116 on Thursday from 42,629 the previous day, the bulletin said, adding the total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,67,028.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court’s order allowing the AAP government to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals came as shot in the arm for the city dispensation which was struggling to ramp up health infrastructure in view of a sudden spike in cases.

An official said over 1,000 more ICU beds will be available for COVID-19 patients in the national capital following the high court order.

The court vacated the stay order passed by a single-judge and listed the matter for further hearing on November 26 before the single-judge bench. Till then the 80 per cent reservation of ICU beds would continue.

As many as 976 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the national capital in the last 16 days, with experts attributing it to a sudden surge in cases, deteriorating air quality, laxity by people in adhering to safety norms, among other factors.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, also for the first time.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain launched a mobile app that would allow people access free e-vehicle service dedicated for transportation of COVID-19 patients not in critical condition, officials said.

The Jeevan Seva app can be download through a link which will be sent through SMS and QR codes to every COVID-19 patient in Delhi who have been tested.