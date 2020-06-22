Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) along with the Delhi government held a meeting on Sunday, with the MHA suggesting a set of new guidelines to tackle the spread of the virus in the national capital.

As of Monday, Delhi has had a total of 59,746 cases of which 24,558 cases are still active. According to the Delhi government 2,175 people have died of the disease in the city.

Among the suggestions include strict contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, realigning containment zones and new methods of reporting deaths of patients

A meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal discussed the report of the V K Paul Committee.

Shah had set up the committee on June 14 and it was headed by Niti Aayog member VK Paul

Here are some of the recommendations discussed in the meeting:

1. Reporting of deaths

There had been a controversy over the number of deaths being reported in Delhi, with several health workers and hospitals claiming the numbers being given out by the government were lower that they had recorded.

The Indian Express quoted the MHA statement as saying, “The Home Minister instructed that the Delhi government must assess every Covid death as to when the patient reached the hospital and from where. If the deceased was earlier in home isolation, whether he/she was brought to the hospital in time must be a key enquiry. Every death must be reported to the Centre.”

2. Contact tracing of all Covid-19 patients

The MHA suggested that contact tracing of all Covid-19 patients be made mandatory in Delhi.

PTI reported that the VK Paul committee suggested contact tracing for all infected people and once identified, such contacts should be quarantined. The Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps should be jointly used to accomplish this task, the report by the committee said.

3. Delineation of containment zones

The Indian Express report said that among the suggestion was delineation of the 242 containment zones in the city.

The VK Paul committee suggested that strict vigil be maintain inside and out outside the containment zones.

4. Medical care for patients for Covid patients

According to PTI, Shah said that all Covid-19 positive patients will have to be sent to Covid case centers. But those who have no co-morbidity can stay at home if they have facilities to isolate at home.

The committee recommended that every district of Delhi be linked to a big hospital.

The MHA statement was quoted by PTI as saying, “COVID care centres should function properly, and help of NGOs and volunteer groups should be taken for this job.”

5. Serological survey

For a better picture of how Covid has spread in Delhi, the government will also be carrying out a serological survey in the city from June 27 to July 10, reports said.

PTI reported that this will enable authorities to make a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 infection in Delhi and then a broad strategy can be prepared to combat the pandemic in the national capital, it said.

(With PTI inputs)