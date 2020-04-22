Delhi Coronavirus Updates: 1,498 Active Cases, Testing Begins For Journalists

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A health worker sanitizes a mobile testing van used for taking swab samples from residents of the Hauz Qazi area for COVID-19 antibody rapid testing on April 21, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi have gone up to 2,156 —1,498 active cases and 47 deaths — according to the data from Delhi and Union government, on Wednesday.

Delhi begins testing mediapersons

Mediapersons in Delhi are being tested for coronavirus after 53 journalists tested positive in Mumbai. In his press briefing on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government had set up a centre where free Covid-19 tests would be conducted for mediapersons.

“Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against Covid-19,” he added.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also issued an advisory to print and electronic media on Wednesday, calling on journalists covering coronavirus-related incidents to take precautions.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted Covid-19 while covering the happenings in certain parts of the country,” it said.

“In view of the fact that media persons, including reporters, cameramen, photographers, etc are covering incidents relating to Covid-19 in various parts of the country involving travel, amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots and other Covid-affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties,” the advisory said.

“Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff,” it said.