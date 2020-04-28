Delhi Coronavirus Cases Cross 3,000; Govt Allows Plumbers And Electricians To Resume Work

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Medical worker wearing PPE at a health camp organised for journalists at Golden Tulip on April 27, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Delhi government has relaxed some restrictions in the national capital and allowed plumbers and electricians to resume work from Tuesday. In an order issued on Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed services by self-employed persons — electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers. The order also said that veterinary hospitals. dispensaries, clinics and pathology labs will be allowed to operate. Here’s the full list of exemptions by the Delhi government. However, these relaxations will not apply to 99 containment zones in Delhi, a senior government official clarified to Hindustan Times. The decision to provide relaxations came after an empowered group, constituted by the DDMA, said that after the nationwide lockdown was extended to May 3, many services rendered by self-employed persons have now become essential, the Hindustan Times report added. Delhi has reported 3,108 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 2,177 active cases and 54 deaths.

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin and Testing Status - 27th April 2020 🏥#DelhiFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/s0JAqLPde1 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 27, 2020

NITI Aayog building sealed The NITI Aayog building in Delhi has been sealed for 48 hours after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. “A director level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities,” Alok Kumar, adviser at NITI Aayog, told PTI. He further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine. “We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours,” Kumar added. — PTI Haryana tightens borders with Delhi Haryana has reportedly tightened its borders with Delhi and restricted travel to Gurgaon and Faridabad. Sonipat and Jhajjar borders with Delhi have been sealed. Sonipat has banned entry of any transport, even those carrying fruit and vegetables from Azadpur mandi. In his order, the Sonipat district magistrate, according to IANS, said a complete ban has been imposed on vegetables coming from Delhi’s Azadpur mandi to Sonipat in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. NDTV reported an order by the deputy commissioner of Sonipat, Anshaj Singh, as saying that out of 21 coronavirus positive cases in the district, 16 have direct connection to Delhi.