Hindustan Times via Getty Images An East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) worker chemically disinfects an area in Pandav Nagar on April 22, 2020 in New Delhi.

Delhi has reported a total of 2,376 confirmed Covid-19 cases — 1,518 active cases and 50 deaths — according to the health ministry and Delhi government update on Friday.

Two new clusters of coronavirus emerged in Delhi on Thursday after 46 cases were reported in Jahangirpuri and 11 in Old Delhi, according to reports.

“Total 46 people living in H-block of Jahangirpuri tested positive for Covid-19. This area was already sealed after detailed screening was carried out and samples taken,” North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI.

Jahangirpuri district officials told Hindustan Times that the 46 people have been shifted to a quarantine facility in Narela and they have started the contact tracing exercise.

Meanwhile, 11 members of a family, including a two-month-old child, living in a containment zone near the Jama Masjid, have also tested positive for coronavirus, official said, NDTV reported.