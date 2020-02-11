Congress is yet to open its account in the 2020 Delhi elections. According to Election Commission trends, the party is leading in exactly zero seats and its vote share at present is 4.25%. The trends are in consonance with exit poll results where most pollsters had predicted 0-1 seats for the Grand Old Party.

The Election Commission trends show that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 58 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 12 seats as of 1.10 pm.

In the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi also Congress had not managed to win any seats and its vote share was 9.65%.

Prominent Congress candidates — Alka Lamba and Arvinder Singh Lovely — are also trailing in their respective constituencies. Lamba, who is contesting from Chandni Chowk, has only gotten 1,234 votes as compared to AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney who has over 23,000 votes. In Gandhi Nagar, BJP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai is leading while Lovely is likely to finish third.

Congress leaders have accepted defeat with Delhi party chief Subhash Chopra saying that he takes responsibility for the party’s performance. Talking to ANI, he said that the drop in the party’s vote percentage “is the politics of polarisation of both the BJP and AAP”.

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee conceded that the party has been decimated in Delhi. “Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect, all are factors,” she tweeted.