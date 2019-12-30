Delhi Likely To Record Coldest Day In December In 119 Years Today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is set to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday.

The temperature recorded by the Safdarjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.

Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Monday with at least 16 flights getting diverted and four cancelled. Around 30 trains were also delayed.

The weather office has said severe cold weather is likely to remain over northern India for two more days, according to NDTV.