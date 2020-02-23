Delhi's Jaffrabad Metro Station Shut After Women Launch Anti-CAA Sit-In

Getty Images Representative image. A woman sports a head band during the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Shaheen Bagh, on February 9, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

New Delhi—Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi has been closed down following an overnight protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by 500 people, mostly women, PTI reported.

“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

The protesters launched the sit-in last night, where women were seen waving the tricolour and shouting ‘aazadi’. They have blocked the road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar and refuse to move until the CAA is revoked.

Senior police officer Ved Prakash Surya told NDTV, “We are holding talks with the protesters so that they leave... they can’t block a major road like this. We have called paramilitary security personnel also.”

Anti-CAA sit-ins have sprung up in multiple places around the country, with the longest one being Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh which has gone on for over two months now. Shaheen Bagh’s women have inspired others from Lucknow to Chennai in addition to multiple sites in Delhi itself to register their peaceful protest against the CAA.

However, the government does not seem to want to engage with protesters. While the Uttar Pradesh government has cracked down violently against protesters, even sending some activists on the run, union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that people can protest all they want but the government won’t budge an inch.