Delhi Burning Is What You Need To See Today, Not The Trumps

** TRIGGER WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES DEPICT GRAPHIC VIOLENCE **

Violence broke out in north-east Delhi on Monday, leaving five people, including a head constable of the Delhi police, dead and several others injured. While most of the media attention was focused on US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Delhi was burning, literally.

Shops and vehicles were set on fire as a mob went on a rampage in North East Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad and other areas. Several reporters narrated in first-person accounts how men wearing saffron tilaks raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as they burned down vehicles and shops.

Photos and videos of the violence showed just how tense and serious the situation is.