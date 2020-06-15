A Taxi Driver Before Lockdown, Delhi Man Now Transports The Dead

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he prepares to take out bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before their burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, June 8, 2020.

NEW DELHI — The heat was already suffocating when Mohammad Aamir Khan woke up in his tiny, windowless room with only a sheer curtain for a door. He offered a brief prayer to a picture hanging above the bed of the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, and headed down the narrow stairs. It was time to ferry the dead. Before the novel coronavirus brought its pandemic to New Delhi, Aamir was one of tens of thousands of people making a living in the capital as a taxi driver. But that work dried up during the nearly three-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. With cases rising in India even before the government lifted the lockdown last week, a friend suggested perhaps the only business now booming in the country – driving a private ambulance. Reporting on his first day, the 38-year-old said, he hadn’t even realised he would be transporting coronavirus patients until he was handed a set of overalls. It wasn’t long before his ambulance became a hearse. Now his days are spent transporting corpses from the hospital to cremation pyres and cemeteries, sometimes stacked on top of each other six at a time, their names written in permanent marker on their burial shrouds.

Sometimes he is alone in his ambulance and must rely on the relatives of the dead to help him lift the body from the back of the vehicle. Sometimes he has to lift them himself. “It was strange to me, to be carrying a body instead of a patient,” he said of the first time he did it. “But over time, I got used to it.” As the job becomes more familiar, Aamir wrestles with how much protective equipment to wear. He could wear a hazmat-like suit, but that isn’t very practical in New Delhi’s ferocious heat. “We will faint in half an hour if we wear the kit and work,” he said. He and his fellow drivers are much more comfortable wearing a thin hospital gown. But there might be a price for their comfort: “We are always worried that we might catch the infection.”

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Mohammad Aamir Khan changes his personal protective equipment (PPE) as a woman who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, June 11, 2020.

SUSPICION Government-run ambulances are scarce in India. Most people resort to calling private ambulances, some little more than converted vans with mobile numbers written on the side, in the hope a passerby will note it down and call if they fall sick. Unlike in many other countries badly hit by the virus, ambulance drivers and other vital health workers in India are poorly paid, have minimum training, no health insurance and long working hours. Cases in India are surging, with nearly 323,000 infected, four times that of China’s official infections. The peak is still weeks, if not months, away, experts say, even as the government eased almost all curbs on movement on June 8. “We are supposed to work for 12 hours a day – but 12 hours is never 12,” Aamir said. “Earlier, there used to be one or two bodies. But now the mortuary is full.”

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintains it has the virus under control. The number of deaths in the country, at 9,500, is so far limited compared to countries with a similar number of cases. Like his father, Aamir trained as a stonemason, but found it too difficult to earn a living. He later found work as a taxi driver for a string of companies, including Ola and Uber. Sometimes, he was able to save as much as Rs 1,000 (about $13) per day after expenses – enough for him and his wife, Rubi, to enroll their 7-year-old daughter, Hamda, at a local private school. But after the lockdown began, the owner of the taxi he drove said he was no longer required because of slack demand.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Mohammad Aamir Khan waits for the relatives to unload the bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for their cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, June 11, 2020.

Aamir has kept his ambulance work a secret from his neighbours in Mandawali, a low-income, illegally built colony in the east of the capital that was only recognised by the Delhi government in 2012. He worries what they’ll think if they find out. Doctors, nurses and other medical staff treating patients across the country say they have been attacked and spat at, with some ostracised by friends and relatives as the virus spread across the country. “They still think I am unemployed,” said Aamir, who doesn’t even have the comfort of his wife and child during this time of global troubles. They left to visit the family’s ancestral village days before the lockdown and haven’t been able to return. Aamir’s pay, Rs 17,000 (about $220) per month, is better than being unemployed, but it doesn’t compensate for the risks, he said. “It’s not enough for the work,” he said. “I’m fed up. But what other choice do I have?” “NO DIGNITY” Aamir’s days are a circuit of hospital mortuary, cemetery and crematorium. Interspersed are long waits in the heat, drinking tea and smoking cigarettes with other drivers and their mortuary assistants. His first stop is usually Jadeed Qabristan, the main Muslim burial ground for Delhi’s old walled city. He refers to Mohammad Shameem, the head gravedigger there, as “Shameem bhai,” or brother. Over the last month, a patch of waste ground outside the main cemetery has filled with the bodies of coronavirus victims. Broken bits of slate and twigs mark the graves. Others are unmarked altogether.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Mohammad Aamir Khan (C) helps relatives of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to lower his body for burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, June 8, 2020.

Aamir quietly instructed relatives on how to lift the bodies as they were placed into coffins and then into double-depth graves dug with a yellow excavator. Late one afternoon after returning to the mortuary from Jadeed Qabristan, Aamir was called for his second trip of the day: to Nigambodh Ghat, one of the main cremation grounds for Hindus in the city. His ambulance is supposed to carry a maximum of two bodies, but on this day, there were six. He carried a handwritten list of their names on a little scrap of paper. Half of the electric ovens were broken, and men in vests heaved firewood up to the open pits where the bodies of coronavirus victims are now cremated. Most days at Nigambodh, there’s a backlog of ambulances due to a lack of crematorium staff. As Aamir squatted by a replacement chimney for one of the ovens one day, an argument broke out between workers and grieving relatives. The air shimmered with heat from the pyres and the Delhi summer, where temperatures had already reached 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit). The smoke began to sting Aamir’s eyes, and he reached for a pair of goggles.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Mohammad Aamir Khan helps a relative of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, June 11, 2020.