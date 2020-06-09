As Delhi Stares At 500,000 Cases By July End, Sisodia Says Not Enough Beds

The India Today Group via Getty Images Doctors and Health Workers at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI — Delhi’s infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.

The warning came as harrowing accounts of people struggling to get a hospital bed in the capital emerged, including some who said their loved ones died on the doorsteps of medical centres which refused to take them in.

Despite a vast lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March, the disease is spreading in India at one of the world’s fastest rates as it re-opens a battered economy.

The caseload stood at 266,598, the world’s fifth largest and set to overtake the United Kingdom in the next few days.

Delhi, one of the hotspots, has nearly 29,000 cases that will grow to 550,000 by the end of July, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters. By then it will need 80,000 beds compared with its current capacity of nearly 9,000.

“For Delhi this is a big problem, if cases continue to rise,” he said. Mumbai is the other hotspot.