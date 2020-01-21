Deepika Padukone's Message At Davos For Those Who Suffer From Mental Illnesses: 'You Are Not Alone'

Denis Balibouse / Reuters Indian actor Deepika Padukone accepts the "Crystal Award" during the opening of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020.

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone spoke about her mental illness journey at the World Economic Forum in Davos saying she had a love-hate relationship with it, and highlighted that depression and anxiety were common illnesses that could be treated.

Deepika made the remarks while accepting the annual Crystal Award.

“My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone,” PTI quoted the actor as saying.

Deepika runs the Live, Love, Laugh foundation that aims to spread awareness and reduce stigma around mental illnesses.

“Depression is a common, yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression is like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh,” she said.