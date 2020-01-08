Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - JANUARY 7: Actor Deepika Padukone is seen at a gathering at JNU in solidarity with the students against Sundays violence on January 7, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Would Deepika Padukone have turned up at Jawaharlal Nehru University if she wasn’t in the city to promote her film Chhapaak which releases this week? It’s probably safe to assume she wouldn’t.

You didn’t hear her when the Indian government blacked out every mode of communication in Kashmir (there’s still an internet blackout), you didn’t hear her last month when the Delhi Police dragged out students from libraries in Jamia Milia Islamia and threw them into lock-ups, you didn’t hear her when we shouted #NotInMyName and protested against lynchings, you did not hear her when Rohith Vemula died and this very JNU erupted in protests.

In fact, during an interview, when a reporter asked her why she was always quiet on social issues like lynchings, she said, “Then I’ll have to stop acting and become a full-time activist for lack of a better word.” She argued that she devotes a lot of time on mental health as well. Deep in your heart, you know Padukone’s argument doesn’t quite hold true. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar all have full-time jobs as actors and have showed up when needed, taken on trolls on the internet and have stuck their necks out, without a film release in sight. She did not also turn up at Shaheen Bagh, where some of the protesting women actually belong to the economic demography of the character she plays in Chhapaak.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, when the attacks on Padmaavat, especially targeting her were brought up, Padukone said she ‘understood’ why Bollywood couldn’t come out in public to support her.

So is she co-opting a protest led by young students who don’t have even a sliver of the privileges she has? A protest led by poor women who have spent nights out on the street in Delhi’s coldest winter, a protest which landed septuagenarians in jail? Protests which blinded, injured, maimed her audiences while most of her brethren stayed quiet? While she too, kind of, stayed silent?

At this moment in the country — when goons can go on a rampage inside a popular university in the heart of the country’s capital — there is no easy answer to this question.

In the past few years, every time a woman has chosen not to speak up against the government or its herd of foul-mouthed social media mafia, I’ve not held it against her. Every time Swara Bhaskar tweets, a hundred bots descend on her mentions to mention masturbation, or simply post the middle finger emoji in the comments. A BJP spokesperson tweeted at her saying ‘why are you doing ah ah ah looking at my picture’? Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bollywood director who clearly has more A’s in his name than respect for women in his being, called Bhaskar ‘sasti’.

A few days ago, when a young woman I follow on Twitter posted photos of herself in her underwear to claim her right to exist on the internet and be proud of her body, her replies were flooded with women and men posting emojis of pigs, and rhinos and virtually retching at the sigh of her body. Writer and activist Rana Ayyub’s face was morphed onto a pornographic clip and shared widely for being critical of the Modi government. My friend, a political reporter, was sent pictures of penises on direct messages on Twitter after she reported on Kashmir, tirelessly.

I still remember the first rape threat that landed in my Facebook inbox after writing a political opinion for a website. I was 27, so you can say I was old enough to have normalised suggestions of sexual violence to an extent that it didn’t last longer than two angry curses. That day, however, the three line, crudely worded message in Hindi remained stuck in my throat in a way that made me afraid to take a deep breath for one whole day. It stung the first time. And then my body swiftly learn to live with it.

For every woman out there, the internet is a battlefield. A place where nameless, faceless entities with access to a keypad tirelessly attempt to virtually dismember our bodies, assault our personhood to basically feed their pathetic egos or further the schemes of their political masters.