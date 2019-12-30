7 Numbers Show How Dire Climate Change Got This Decade

In the words of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg: “People are already suffering and dying from the climate and ecological emergency, and it will continue to get worse.” In the past decade, the climate crisis, and its fatal consequences, deepened further, as temperatures rose around the globe, ice caps melted, sea levels rose and record-breaking hurricanes, floods and wildfires devastated communities across the U.S. The United Nations released report after report detailing the heightening emergency of human-caused global warming and warning world leaders to take dramatic and swift action to avert catastrophe. Here are seven figures that show just how dire the climate situation grew this decade alone. The past five years were the hottest ever recorded on the planet

ASSOCIATED PRESS Cracks appear in the dried-out bed of a forest lake in Germany on Aug. 6, 2019. The NOAA said July was the hottest month on Earth since records began in 1880.

Globally, the past five years, from 2014 through 2018, all had record-breaking temperatures, with reports from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing the hottest year ever as 2016, followed by 2017, 2015, 2018 and 2014.

Flipboard CLOSE These recent peak temperatures followed decades of warming around the globe. Higher temperatures are linked to a range of dangerous natural disasters ― including extreme floods, hurricanes and deadly wildfires ― and deaths. Since 2016 alone, at least 50% of coral reefs in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef ― the largest coral reef in the world ― have died amid the rising heat. Humans aren’t far behind: A study published in January found that more than a quarter-million people may die each year as a result of climate change in the decades to come. While reports for 2019 won’t be released until early next year, this year has already experienced several record-breaking months. This June, July and September were the hottest June, July and September ever recorded on Earth. Four of the five largest wildfires in California history happened this decade

Handout/Reuters An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from wildfires in Northern California, Oct. 9, 2017.

AFP Contributor via Getty Images People walk in a flooded street next to damaged houses in Puerto Rico on Sept. 21, 2017, after Hurricane Maria hit.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This combination of Sept. 14, 1986, left, and Aug. 1, 2019, photos provided by NASA shows the shrinking of the Okjokull glacier on the Ok volcano in Iceland.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images A truck drives through high water on a street as Orange, Texas, slowly moves toward recovery almost a week after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey on Sept. 6, 2017.

With more heat in the atmosphere came more rainfall, and with more rainfall came more floods. But these weren’t just any floods; they were torrents so enormous that they were classified as having only a 1-in-1,000 chance of happening in any given year ― forcing the scientific community to reconsider what they call these increasingly frequent events. Flooding associated with Hurricane Harvey was one of those “1,000 year” events, meaning there was only a 0.1% chance of such a deluge striking in 2017 based on the century of flood data researchers have to work off of. The likelihood of such flooding was hard for people to grasp given how many other “1,000 year” floods had already occurred in recent years. Back in September 2016, when five of those floods had already hit the U.S. that year, experts pondered whether rapidly rising global temperatures had rendered the current flood-prediction model useless. “We may, in other words, already have shifted so far into a new climate regime that probabilities have been turned on their head,” Scott Weaver, a senior climate scientist with the Environmental Defense Fund, wrote at the time. Studies at the start of the decade more or less predicted the phenomenon. In 2012, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton University found that by around the year 2100, what we called “100 year” floods ― ones that have a 1% chance of occurring in any given year ― would need to be reclassified as 1-in-20-year or even 1-in-3-year events. There were more than 100 “billion dollar” climate disasters, double from the decade before

ASSOCIATED PRESS This Oct. 31, 2012, aerial photo shows destruction in the wake of Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey.

A HuffPost analysis of federal data on the costliest droughts, floods, storms, cyclones and fires in the U.S. this decade offered a grim look at how expensive it became for the country to continue with business as usual. In the last 10 years, the U.S. experienced at least 115 climate and weather disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each, according to data from the NOAA that runs through Oct. 8 of this year. That’s nearly double the number of such events that took place in the U.S. during the previous decade, when the NOAA tallied 59 events that caused at least $1 billion in damage. There were 52 such events in the 1990s and 28 in the 1980s. That’s as far back as the NOAA’s data ― which is adjusted for inflation ― goes. Of the five most expensive billion-dollar events in the NOAA’s records, four took place this decade. The most expensive disaster of the 2010s was Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which caused an estimated $130 billion in damages. It’s followed by Hurricane Maria at $93 billion, Hurricane Sandy at $73 billion and Hurricane Irma at $52 billion. The devastating California wildfires in 2017 and 2018 were also the two most expensive disasters of their kind from the last four decades. The 2018 fires ― which include the one that burned Paradise, California, to the ground ― totaled $24 billion in damage, while the 2017 fires that scorched the state’s wine country caused $19 billion worth of destruction. Meanwhile, we pumped a record 40.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air in 2019

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in central China's Shanxi Province.

Global carbon emissions quadrupled since 1960. After emissions steadied from about 2014 to 2016, they then rose again in 2017 and have been climbing since. Carbon emissions reached a record high in 2018 and then again this year ― when scientists estimated that countries worldwide spewed more than 40.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the air. The rise was spurred in part by increased output in China and India, per a study from researchers for the annual Global Carbon Budget. This bleak news came amid a series of reports released this year urging a dramatic cutback of carbon emissions to avoid the worst effects of climate change. We’re ending this decade on track to warm a catastrophic 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century

ASSOCIATED PRESS Climate activists participate in a student-led climate change march in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2019.