Debate Is Raging On Twitter Over How A Giraffe Should Wear A Bow Tie

It’s time to set aside your political beliefs and engage in one of the most important debates of our lifetime: How should a giraffe wear a bow tie?

But would a giraffe wear a bow tie Like or Like This This pic.twitter.com/p6Sz7dqcJD

Some people believe it should be high up.

let's think about where a giraffe would wear a regular tie, to me it makes the most sense for it to be tied as high as possible for the length to run DOWN the neck, as a bow tie would be tied in same spot I think we gotta go with #1

Others believe it should be lower down.

Showed my 11 y.o. he commented “but a human would wear it on top of the shirt not on the actual neck” and since a shirt would presumably not go all the way up to the top of the giraffe’s neck I gotta go with #2

Is he going to a wedding or an opera?

While another said this question has already been answered.

Twitter user @SortaBad, who would like to remain anonymous, posed the question on the social media platform Monday. He told HuffPost that he got the idea for his post after he saw a mannequin in a store window with an unusually long neck.

“It was one of those mannequins without a head and for whatever reason the neck was super long,” he told HuffPost. “And I don’t know why, but the bow tie was really high up. Way higher than a person would wear it, like put there lazily by some store clerk.”

He said that the sight of the mannequin combined with knowledge of internet culture — which has also debated how a dog should wear pants, how a shark should play the harmonica, what color a dress is and even how a giraffe should wear a tie — inspired him to create the image and slap it on Twitter. He said he didn’t think much would come of it.

“In many ways, the concept is very unoriginal,” he said. “In any case, I wasn’t expecting the tweet to be particularly popular. It was just something random I thought of. In general, I’m pretty awful at predicting what people will find engaging.”

But engaged people seem to be — as of Tuesday afternoon, is had more than 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

And as for the creator himself, he also has an opinion as to how a giraffe should wear his formal human neck accessory. And it’s not much of a stretch of the imagination.

He says the “top look” is more “aesthetically pleasing” but thinks the lower placement is the way to go. “Because it would need to engage with a shirt collar,” he said.