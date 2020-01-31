Death Penalty For Rapists Doesn't Make Women Safer. Here's Why.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People hold placards during a sit-in protest as Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal sits on indefinite hunger strike against the Hyderabad rape and murder. She said, "I won't get up until I get assurance from centre that rapists will be served death penalty within 6 months. Police accountability needs to be set."

16 December 2012 has a peculiar significance in the history of India. The date serves as a reminder of the brutal sexual assault and subsequent death of a young woman. Having taken place in the national capital with a victim who several of us related to, the incident sent shockwaves across the country. The public outcry in the aftermath of the incident did not only lead to the imposition of the label “Nirbhaya” (fearless woman), a gross mischaracterization, on the victim which continues to this day; it also served as a rude, but much needed, reminder that not all women have access to justice in the same way that she did. Civil society sought to force the State to take responsibility for the incident. The upheaval in society and the questions that came to the fore were unequivocally clear: 1) Had the state failed to provide the public at large, and women in particular, the safety they are entitled to? 2) Had we, as a society, failed women by perpetuating a culture that reeks of power imbalances and patriarchy, where a woman needs to be punished for exercising her autonomy? The Awakening Of Civil Society Civil society demanded justice in at least two ways. First, a reform of the criminal justice system and greater accountability of the State. And second, imposition of appropriate sanctions on the perpetrators of this incident. With the setting up of the Justice JS Verma committee, several much needed recommendations relating to sexual offences at all levels came about. Recommendations aimed at prevention, as well as punishment, of all acts with sexual overtones that are an affront to human dignity were made. Significantly, the Committee recognized what the society at large failed to: rape and sexual assault are not merely crimes of passion but an expression of power. While the State accepted a number of the J S Verma committee’s recommendations, it has failed to implement them substantively to this day. This is evident in the lack of adequate number of judges for speedy disposal of cases; lack of training and sensitisation for police, medical personnel, lawyers and the judiciary; poor investigation and collection of forensic material in cases involving sexual offences; lack of support systems for victims. These are some problems that continue to plague the system.

In classifying this incident in the “rarest of rare” category, and attempting to satiate the unidentifiable and unmeasurable “collective conscience of the society”, the State has managed to distract us from the issue of its own accountability.

The state, though, has conveniently and consistently attempted to shift the focus away from these systemic failures to the question of punishment. In failing to recognize that the J S Verma committee did not recommend the death penalty for such offences, and in stark contrast to thetheory of proportionality andreformation that we claim to adopt in our sentencing practices, the state has adopted a purely retributive approach by resorting to the death penalty. In classifying this incident in the “rarest of rare” category, and attempting to satiate the unidentifiable and unmeasurable “collective conscience of the society”, the state has managed to distract us from the issue of its own accountability. Thus, the state has succeeded in entirely absolving itself of its responsibility towards addressing systemic changes and perceptions about a woman’s role in society, as well as the structures set out to control them. The Impact Of The Death Penalty As A Punishment There is more than sufficient evidence and research to indicate that the death penalty is counterproductive in preventing sexual offences in a number of ways. Firstly, it is well documented that incidents of sexual assault continueto remain under-reported due to the nature of the offence, particularly in light of the fact that most sexual violence occurs at the hands of persons who are not only known to the victim, but often close relatives/friends. In this context, the possibility of an acquaintance/relative being given the death penalty dissuades a victim from reporting the crime. Secondly, the impact that the death of the perpetrator has on the victim are also matters of concern from the viewpoint of rehabilitation of the victim. Further, due to the nature of the offence and the deeply private settings in which they are usually committed, it is often difficult to have evidence that corroborates the testimony of the victim. In such situations, while exercising the principle of “beyond reasonable doubt”, courts might be more hesitant in convicting an accused solely based on the testimony of the victim if this would translate to imposition of the death penalty. This, in turn, impacts the already abysmally low conviction rate for sexual offences. There also exists ample evidence to indicate that more stringent punishments for sexual assault, particularly the death penalty, increase the likelihood of victims being murdered subsequent to the incident. It is also widely acknowledged that there is no empirical evidence, or scientific basis, to support the claim that the death penalty has a greaterdeterrent value than other punishments, or that the abolition of the death penalty has led to an increase in the commission of crimes.

