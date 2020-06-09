How Daren Sammy Found Out His IPL Teammates Had Used Racist Slur As His Nickname

Ex-West Indies cricket captain Daren Sammy has called out his former teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad for a racist nickname days after he first spoke about being subjected to racist comments during his stint with the IPL team in 2013-14.

In an Instagram video on Monday night, Sammy said, “I was listening to Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture address or view black people. Now that doesn’t apply to everybody, but I say this because of something I experienced. I was angry listening to him describing a word that they use to describe black people which he was saying is not a in a good way and it was degrading. Instantly, I remember when I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013-14, I was being called the exact same word that he described.”

In last week’s episode of his Netflix show Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj had called out Asian-origin people in the US for their racist treatment of African Americans.

Minhaj said: “Dude, do you know what we call black people? We call them ‘kala’, it means black— not in a good way. If someone in your family is dark skinned, we clown them. We call them ‘kallu’, ‘look at kallu’.”

In his video, Sammy says during his time with the Sunrisers, he didn’t know what the word meant but when it was used “there was always laughter in the moment” and he thought it must mean something funny.

“I will be texting you guys and asking you guys, when you repeatedly called me that to the point where I was even saying ‘that’s my name’, did you all mean it in any way, shape or form as a degrading word? Because that’s very important. Like I said, I have had great memories in all the dressing rooms that I’ve been in… so all those who used to you call me with that, you guys know yourself… reach out to me, let’s have a conversation. Because if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said, then I’m very disappointed and I would still be very angry and deserve an apology from you guys, because I saw all you guys as my brothers.”

Several people in the comments sent messages of support to the cricketer, agreeing that the word was a racist slur, while others defended the word saying it was commonly used.