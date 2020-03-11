Daniel Radcliffe Denies Having Coronavirus After Hoax Tweet

Daniel Radcliffe was the victim of a cruel trick that wasn’t in one of his “Harry Potter” movies.

A fake tweet that hijacked the BBC name on Tuesday reported that the actor had contracted coronavirus, making him “the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

Radcliffe’s reps told the New York Post the claim was “not true.”

As was the Twitter account “BBC Breaking News,” from which the false tweet emanated. A New York Times reporter retweeted the hoax and later apologized for the “confusion.”