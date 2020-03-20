Daniel Dae Kim Shares He's Positive For Coronavirus With An Eloquent Plea

Daniel Dae Kim shared Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and used his announcement to call for an end to the xenophobic behavior that has arisen during the pandemic.

In a 10-minute video published to Instagram, the actor, known for his roles in “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0,” said that he was diagnosed after flying home to Hawaii because filming on his “New Amsterdam” television series had stopped due to the outbreak.

Kim said he’d been self-quarantined since last Sunday, after experiencing a scratchy throat on his flight back from New York, and received his diagnosis on Wednesday. He noted that he’d been asymptomatic prior to the plane trip, but once home, his symptoms worsened to include chest tightness, aches and a fever.

He was able to receive testing via a drive-thru facility. The actor said the experience with the nose-and-mouth swab was uncomfortable but worth it. He was not hospitalized and treated his symptoms with rest, liquids and medication. By Thursday, he said he was feeling close to fully recovered.

Kim implored teenagers and millennials who have dismissed the seriousness of the outbreak to consider the health of others. He referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to socially distance and self-isolate yourself, avoid touching your face and do frequent hand-washing.