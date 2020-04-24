Dad's Relatable Comics Sum Up Parenting During A Pandemic

Brian Gordon has garnered a massive social media following with “Fowl Language Comics,” his hilarious series of cartoons about the highs and lows of parenting. So naturally when his family started social distancing at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt compelled to illustrate the humorous side of their new reality. “Like most people, we’re coping with being quarantined, and since my work is autobiographical, it only makes sense to speak openly about the challenges we all face ― and use humor to lighten the mood,” Gordon told HuffPost. “I mean, home-schooling while working from home? Being the Dad and the math teacher and the lunch lady all at once? This stuff is hard, and it helps to laugh about it.”

Gordon lives in Lawrence, Kansas, with his wife, four children (ages 12, 12, 10 and 9) and their dog, Pickles. The artist said it’s been difficult to coordinate the various home-school schedules, especially because he and his wife have shared custody of their kids from previous marriages, but they’re doing their best. “It’s a daily struggle to get all the kids to do all the homework on all of the days, and some days, we’re lucky if they just read something,” he noted. “But we’re trying to make the most of it and not completely lose our freaking minds in the process.” Gordon’s latest comics cover work-from-home difficulties, quarantine priorities, preteen angst and more. He told HuffPost the subject matter has been resonating with other parents.

“Most of the feedback has been very positive,” he said. “I think we’re all so desperate for good news and levity lately. I know I am. And I think these new comics give parents more ways to relate to each other. Like, ‘Oh, you suck at home-schooling? Me too!’ Anything that makes people feel less alone is something the world needs more of right now, and I’m just trying to do my part.” “There’s a great quote from Stephen Colbert that goes, ‘You can’t laugh and be afraid at the same time.’ I sincerely hope that I can help steer people’s attention away from fear for a moment and give them a smile,” he continued. “Lord knows, there are plenty of artists and comedians whose work does the same for me, and I’d love to pay that forward.”

Ultimately, Gordon is thankful for the opportunity to bring joy and comfort for others. He also feels indebted to the people in this country who are working hard to keep citizens safe and healthy. “Above all, I want to express my gratitude and thanks for all the medical professionals out there. You guys are heroes,” he said. “Also, all the essential workers — grocery and delivery people and the like. You’re all putting yourselves in harm’s way so that the rest of us can eat and live and stay well. All of you will be remembered for what you’ve done for a long time, especially by this lowly cartoonist. And to you fellow parents, struggling at home? You are most definitely not alone,” he said. “We are all in this together, and together, we’ll get through it.” Keep scrolling and check out “Fowl Language Comics” on Instagram and Facebook for more funny parenting comics.

