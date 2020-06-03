LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga Now 175 Km South Of Mumbai, Likely To Cross Alibag Between 1-3 PM

NurPhoto via Getty Images A disabled man rides his wheelchair in Mumbai on June 2, 2020.

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ will make landfall along northern Maharashtra coast, south of Alibagh, on Wednesday afternoon with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, IMD said. The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University Adam Sobel told the BBC Mumbai hasn’t “experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891”. Maharashtra helplines: 022-22027990, 22794229 BMC helpline: Dial 1916 and press 4 in case of emergency Here are the live updates: 10.38 am: List of special trains diverted by Central Railways

Diversion of special trains due #Nisargcyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020. 👇 pic.twitter.com/02KbQXAuD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 3, 2020

10.27 am: Cyclone effect seen in Ratnagiri district

9.57 am: Contractors asked to conduct structured inspection of temporary Covid centres The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said: “As per IMD, there’s possibility of ‘nature’ cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors,” ANI quoted. 9.52 am: Nisarg likely to cross Alibag between 1-3pm, IMD says The severe cyclonic storm Nisarg is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, according to ANI. 9.36 am: Cyclone Nisarga now 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai Cyclone Nisarga was 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh and 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 8.30 am with intensity near its centre at 100-110 mph gusting to 120 kmph. In Alibag, a storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is expected with inundation upto 1.4 km. Thane and Vasai have also been warned of storm surge between 0.5-1.1 metres and 0.5-0.6 metres respectively.

Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/1dSuMRjhfm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

9.15 am: Hospitals prepare for cyclone impact Backup generators have been arranged for KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals in Mumbai, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Times of India. The hospitals also have doctors and beds on standby. Another report by the daily said the city’s power supply could be hit during the cyclone as power lines in the Kalyan-Dombivli region are in the open. 9.03 am: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, said. 8.57 am: Rainfall reported in Mumbai and Goa till Wednesday morning According to Skymet, rainfall reported between 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday was— Goa-74 mm, Ratnagiri-20 mm, Harnai-13 mm, Colaba-37, Santacruz-21 and Dahanu-04 mm. 8.45 am: Covid-19 patients at BKC isolation centre shifted All the Covid-19 patients at the jumbo isolation centre in Mumbai’s BKC have been shifted to the Covid centre at National Sports Club of India in Worli ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, the Mumbai Mirror reported. 242 patients were moved in the process. An official told the daily that the patients will be brought back once the cyclone’s threat passes. 8.15 am: IMD issues heavy rain warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palhgar

Mumbai and around rainfall in last 12 hrs. City side recd moderate rainfall 20-40 mm. Rest recd light rainfall.

Today on 3 Jun heavy rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are already issued in view of cyclone. High winds, very rough sea ..

Please keep watch. TC pic.twitter.com/tD4mIwdfc4 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 3, 2020

8.09 am: Cyclone Nisarga 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai IMD’s update at 8 am said Cyclone Nisarga lay 140 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat as of 6.30 am on Wednesday. It is expected to move northeastward and cross the Maharashtra court, close to south of Alibag in the afternoon. Do’s and don’ts for people in Mumbai

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdatespic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

Cyclone could be more severe than ones Maharashtra has faced till now, Thackeray tells people Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert and shared a list of `do’s and dont’s’ in the situation. “The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now....Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas,” he said. “Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone...people should remain alert, Thackeray said. Mumbai flights cancelled and trains rescheduled

The flights will be operated by 5 airlines which include @AirAsia, @airindiain, @IndiGo6E, @goairlinesindia and @flyspicejet. There could be changes to the schedule and passengers are requested to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport. — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 2, 2020

Central Railway reschedules 5 Special trains, scheduled to leave from Mumbai area on June 3, & regulates/diverts 3 Special trains, scheduled to arrive in Mumbai area on June 3, due to #CycloneNisarga: PR Dept, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HPHZ5G1p55 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020