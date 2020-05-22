Cyclone Amphan: A Glimpse Of The Devastation In Coastal Bengal

NEW DELHI — As cyclone Amphan tore through Bengal and Odisha on May 21, the southern part of Bengal took an unprecedented battering. Shell-shocked at the devastation wreaked by the super cyclone, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shorbonash hoye gyache. (Everything is annihilated).”

While large swathes of capital city Kolkata remained without electricity and phone connections even a day later, very little news has emerged from parts of coastal Bengal, completely cut off due to damaged electricity lines and telephone connections.

ALSO READ: How Cyclone Amphan Has Spelt Doom For West Bengal’s Covid-19 Efforts

HuffPost India managed to establish contact with a social worker in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, adjoining the mangroves of Sunderbans, which bore the brunt of the super cyclone.

Subhasish Mondal, who works closely with the women and fishermen of Sandeshkhali block, told us that as far as his eye could see, everything was inundated with salt water and destroyed. Fourteen gram panchayats out of 16 in two blocks comprising Sandeshkhali were “completely destroyed”, he said. Eight of the nine gram panchayats of adjoining Hasnabad block are under water. The Hingalganj gram panchayat has witnessed unprecedented damage and barely has a single mud hut standing, Mondal said. Basirhat, the constituency under which all these blocks fall, has taken a severe beating.

SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BRIEF FROM HUFFPOST INDIA Get our top news delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday to Friday. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Privacy Policy Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Snapchat

Flipboard

CLOSE

“At least 7,000-8,000 huts, maybe even 10,000 huts, have been completely razed to the ground. You cannot tell the walls from the roof, that’s how mangled the remains are,” he said.

Power went off the day the cyclone began approaching, so unlike Kolkata, parts of Sunderbans have not had power for three days now and no phone lines are working. Mondal said that thousands of people are now residing in school buildings and government shelters set up before the cyclone.

Mondal, who has been coordinating with the state departments for relief and reviewing damages with a team, shared some photos of the devastation with HuffPost India.