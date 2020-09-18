More And More People Are Calling Out Delhi Police Over Its Probe Into Delhi Riots

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Police walk along a road following clashes at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020.

After People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), the Culture Workers’ Support Trust (CWST) has also called out Delhi Police over its investigation into the Delhi riots.

In a statement signed by over 600 people, the organisation condemned the “harassment of members of the creative community” who they said are being targeted for exercising their democratic right to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, the National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and “state-sponsored brutality during the anti-CAA protests”.

The signatories, which include students, academics and artists, said that naming of documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy in the supplementary charge sheet as a co-conspirator in the Delhi riots and summoning filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning are highly objectionable.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had summoned Roy and Dewan for questioning on Monday, according to reports.

The signatories said it is “unacceptable that dissenting artists, academicians, activists, journalists and others are being harassed with digressive investigations, and arrested based on fabricated and forced confessions.”

The statement also said that “unleashing a witch-hunt against creative communities, activists, students and relief workers by alleging a ‘riots conspiracy’ reveals the machination of people in positions of power to conceal the true identity of conspirators who, through their incendiary speech acts, triggered the worst communal riots the city of Delhi has seen in decades.”

“Not only is the Delhi Police cynically using this event to target dissenting voices, it is also denying justice to those who have suffered and died during the riots.”