Credit Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer In 'Chhapaak', Says Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the makers of Chhapaak to credit acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer in the film.
Advocate Aparna Bhat had moved court, seeking an injunction on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer.
Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.
She said the filmmakers took her help in the process of writing and shooting the movie, but did not mention her in the film credits.
Additional Senior Civil Judge Pankaj Sharma said it was necessary for the lawyer’s contribution to be “acknowledged”, LiveLaw reported.
Bhat’s plea said she had given the makers documents related to Agarwal’s case and vetted several drafts of the film’s script.
