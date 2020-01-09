Credit Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer In 'Chhapaak', Says Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the makers of Chhapaak to credit acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer in the film.

Advocate Aparna Bhat had moved court, seeking an injunction on the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer.

Bhat filed the application saying that despite representing Agarwal in courts for several years and helping in the making of the movie, she was not given credit in the film.